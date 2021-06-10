Head to Head Survey: Genpact (NYSE:G) versus GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and Genpact (NYSE:G) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get GBT Technologies alerts:

98.7% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Genpact shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GBT Technologies and Genpact, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Genpact 0 1 3 0 2.75

Genpact has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.21%. Given Genpact’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genpact is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GBT Technologies and Genpact’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $180,000.00 28.52 -$18.00 million N/A N/A Genpact $3.71 billion 2.29 $308.28 million $1.85 24.55

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies N/A N/A -530.35% Genpact 8.41% 20.88% 7.59%

Summary

Genpact beats GBT Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. Its technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. The company also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services. The company's finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; financial planning and analysis consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides supply chain design, planning, inventory optimization, transportation and logistics management, and after-sales services; sourcing and procurement services comprising direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operation, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services; and sales and commercial services in the lead-to-quote, quote-to-order, and customer service areas. In addition, the company offers IT services, which include end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and transformation services that include digital solutions, consulting services, and analytics services and solutions. It serves banking, capital market, insurance, consumer goods, retail, life science, healthcare, high tech, and manufacturing and service industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.