Head to Head Survey: Ideanomics (IDEX) and The Competition

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is one of 204 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ideanomics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ideanomics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -146.60% -39.06% -28.90% Ideanomics Competitors -146.38% -11.56% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ideanomics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ideanomics Competitors 1119 5726 10670 308 2.57

Ideanomics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.10%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.30%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics’ competitors have a beta of 3.87, indicating that their average stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million -$98.22 million -7.86 Ideanomics Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -175.97

Ideanomics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ideanomics competitors beat Ideanomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

