HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.55.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $77.99. 16,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,647. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

