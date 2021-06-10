HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $1.48 on Major Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $517.41 million and $294,135.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00003973 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009079 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004023 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00031977 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001097 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00047526 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00048341 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

