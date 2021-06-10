HEIDI (HDI) Market Capitalization Tops $847.18

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 37.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. One HEIDI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEIDI has a market cap of $847.18 and $51.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About HEIDI

HDI is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.