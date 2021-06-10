HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.10 ($102.47).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HFG stock traded up €1.80 ($2.12) on Thursday, hitting €83.76 ($98.54). The stock had a trading volume of 658,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company’s 50 day moving average is €70.88. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion and a PE ratio of 35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €34.30 ($40.35) and a 12-month high of €83.96 ($98.78).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.