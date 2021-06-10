Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTGC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

