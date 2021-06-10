HeroNode Market Capitalization Tops $653,942.60 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 4% against the dollar. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $653,942.60 and $443.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00897982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.03 or 0.08826224 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

