Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Nancy Wisnewski Sells 5,000 Shares

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Heska stock opened at $202.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.61 and a fifty-two week high of $217.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Heska in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Heska in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Heska in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

