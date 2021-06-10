HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 37,706 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,787,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,380,000 after acquiring an additional 278,882 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,255 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.