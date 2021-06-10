HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 116,006 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,006 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Berry by 66.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $543.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.95. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

BRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

