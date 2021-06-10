HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,201 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60.

