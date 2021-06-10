HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,168 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.98, for a total transaction of $3,513,380.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,873,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,129,267.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $4,098,856.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,691,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,058,766.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,267 shares of company stock valued at $47,911,996 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $231.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.19 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.69.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

