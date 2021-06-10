HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,713 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $59.91.

