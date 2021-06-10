HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $3,890,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $583,000. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $8,655,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $1,955,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

RBLX opened at $91.04 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 553,295 shares of company stock valued at $52,284,397.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

