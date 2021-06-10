HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 940 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.