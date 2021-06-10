Holcim’s (HCMLY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.8493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 6.85%.

About Holcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

