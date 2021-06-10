Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $90.09 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $82.04 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $90.09 or 0.00242871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.91 or 0.00390654 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00196296 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004278 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,174,256 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

