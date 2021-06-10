HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $497.35 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.68 and a 12-month high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.68 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $507.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cannonball Research boosted their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

