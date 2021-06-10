Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Humana worth $77,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $422.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.83. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

