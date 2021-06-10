HUNT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,272.00 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $28.05 million and approximately $3,272.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUNT has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

