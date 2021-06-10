Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.85.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 505.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,131,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,226,000 after buying an additional 2,614,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 333,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,325,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

