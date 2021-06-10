Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 5.3%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) shares traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.45. 151,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,039,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.50. The company has a current ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$584.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.91.
About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
