Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 5.3%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) shares traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.45. 151,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,039,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.50. The company has a current ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$584.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.91.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$12.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

