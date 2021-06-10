HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was upgraded by TheStreet from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.62.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. Analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HyreCar news, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $563,502.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,617.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,677 shares of company stock worth $1,961,991. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of HyreCar by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

