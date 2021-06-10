Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.90 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66). Approximately 444,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 865,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.65).

HYVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.33. The firm has a market cap of £340.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

