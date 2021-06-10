IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Get IAA alerts:

IAA opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.73. IAA has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAA (IAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.