IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $15.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.71. 112,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,409,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250,914 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,867,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,837 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,149,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after acquiring an additional 478,400 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

