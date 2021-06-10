Ian Cloke Buys 187,555 Shares of Afentra PLC (LON:AET) Stock

Afentra PLC (LON:AET) insider Ian Cloke acquired 187,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £30,008.80 ($39,206.69).

Afentra PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 103.54 and a quick ratio of 103.54.

AET has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

