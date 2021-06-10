Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.87 ($15.14).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

