iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICAD shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 111,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.38 million, a PE ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

