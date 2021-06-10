IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.7% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $566.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $534.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.17 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

