iHuman (NYSE:IH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iHuman (NYSE:IH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.12 million-34.65 million.

iHuman stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 82,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,878. iHuman has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

