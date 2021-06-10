Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.59 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.32. 905,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after buying an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

