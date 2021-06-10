IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMIAY. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $48.57 on Thursday. IMI has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

