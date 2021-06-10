Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.13 million.

Shares of NARI traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.18. The company had a trading volume of 410,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 405.38. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.71.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $452,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,692.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $29,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,731,206 shares of company stock valued at $192,279,570 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.