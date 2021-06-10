Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IDEXY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 794,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,636. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

