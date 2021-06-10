Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.33 million.

NASDAQ:III remained flat at $$5.59 on Thursday. 995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $268.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

