ING Groep NV Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

