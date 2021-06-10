ING Groep NV Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $64.68 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.08. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

