ING Groep NV Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 38.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.42.

CL opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.