ING Groep NV Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in The Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.42. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

