ING Groep NV Takes $3.92 Million Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 211,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.05% of Western Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 3.94. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WES. Barclays upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.