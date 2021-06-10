Ink (INK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $829.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $759,266.21 and $829.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00063151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00192134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00200953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.30 or 0.01298510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,774.65 or 0.99837255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

