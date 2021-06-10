INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INMB. B. Riley began coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.08. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $234.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.71.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

