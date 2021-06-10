InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.53 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on INNV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InnovAge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Get InnovAge alerts:

OTCMKTS INNV traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $20.49. 286,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InnovAge news, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnovAge stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.