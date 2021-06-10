Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.25

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.21, with a volume of 61776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.96.

Several research firms have commented on INO.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.90. The stock has a market cap of C$325.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.