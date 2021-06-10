Insider Buying: Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) insider Richard T. Kenney bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard T. Kenney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Richard T. Kenney acquired 10,000 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $15,500.00.

SONN stock remained flat at $$1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

