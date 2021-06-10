Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 201 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $2,647.17.

On Monday, May 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,278 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $17,010.18.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 8,525 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $113,382.50.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,546 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $47,161.80.

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $202,350.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $4,960.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.95. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 12.51.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. Equities analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TELA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 36.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 111,879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.