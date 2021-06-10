Insider Selling: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) COO Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,978. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.31.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,102,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $165,189,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.