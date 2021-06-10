Insider Selling: Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Sells 17,642 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kristian M. Gathright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kristian M. Gathright sold 100 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $1,575.00.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $16.17. 1,427,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. Research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

